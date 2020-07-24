Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India; Not Rohit Shetty But Farah Khan To Host The Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is soon going to end. As we revealed the makers are all set to launch the special edition, which is an extended version of KKK 10. Now we get to hear that the special edition has got a new title 'Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India'. It is being said that Rohit Shetty won't be available to shoot its first two episodes.

The report also revealed that director-choreographer Farah Khan has stepped into his shoes as an interim host. The report also suggest that the shooting of the special edition will begin today (July 24, 2020). In fact, Farah recently shared a monochrome picture and captioned it, "ON MY WAY TO ... 💪," to which Jay replied, "I know where are you going.... shhhhhhhh secret."

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rohit is travelling to Hyderabad for the recce of his next film. The channel and makers have worked out the schedule in such a way that he will be away for just two episodes."

As we revealed earlier, the contestants of KKK - Made In India are Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

It will also feature comedian Gaurav Dubey, who will be seen in a special avatar. He is not participating as a contestant but will be seen performing gags on the stunt-based reality show.

