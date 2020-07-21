    For Quick Alerts
      Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition: Rashami Out, Karan Patel In; Here's Final List Of Contestants

      Even when Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is still running, the special edition of the show is creating a lot of buzz. The special edition/reloaded version is apparently the extended edition of the stunt-based reality show. Many names are doing the rounds, regarding participation. Recently, there were reports that Karan Patel has been approached for the special edition, but since he is doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, it was not clear if he would take up the show. But as per the latest report, the actor has accepted the offer! But Rashami Desai will not be doing the show.

      As per a Spotboye report, "Rashami was in discussion but due to some personal reasons she would not be able to participate this time."

      Earlier, there were also reports that Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were approached for the stunt-based reality show. However, Hina had declined due to safety reasons, while it is being said that Sidharth was not at all approached for the show.

      As per the report, the final list of contestants, who will be seen in the show includes, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Karan Patel.

      Apparently, today (July 21), the contestants of KKK 10 are shooting for the finale episode. It is being said that Jay Bhanushali is a part of the finale episode. The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will mark the official introduction of the Special Edition.

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

      Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
