Kiku Sharda Remembers Irrfan Khan: No One Knew Irrfan Was Dealing With So Much Pain

Irrfan Was The Reason For Kiku To Take Up Angrezi Medium

Kiku revealed to TOI that the biggest reason for doing Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan. He said ‘yes' to the film as he just wanted to stand beside him or be around while he is working. The actor added that he loved the idea of working with Irrfan and had watched all his films and even loved many of them.

‘Never Would He Make Us Realise That He Was Battling Something So Difficult In Life’

The Kapil Sharma Show actor revealed that while working with Irrfan on Angrezi Medium, the cast never got to know that Irrfan was battling something so serious and difficult. The comedian-actor said, "Never would he make us realise that he was battling something so difficult in life. His one-liners, woh kuch bol jaate the funny sa...He used to make the entire working environment so easy. Never did I realise for even one bit that I was working with someone who had undergone or was going through such a difficult time or disease."

‘Irrfan Did His Work With Full Dedication And Religiously’

He further added, "Obviously, there were times when we were informed that he was not feeling well for a few days and we had to pack up early. But when we were working on a scene or when he was in a scene on the sets kisi ko dur dur tak koi idea nahi pad sakta tha that Irrfan was dealing with so much pain or was unwell. He did his work with full dedication and religiously."

Kiku Says…

Kiku said that it's difficult to address him in past tense as he had just worked with him recently. The actor concluded by saying, "It will be difficult for the industry to cope up with the loss. It will be difficult for the industry to go back to work without him."