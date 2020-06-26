Kinshuk Vaidya On Resuming RadhaKrishn Shoot: ‘Was Called A Week In Advance & Kept In Isolation’

The Hindi television industry was granted permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets. The first set of shows to have successfully managed to resume work in non-containment zones included Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, and RadhaKrishn.

And now, actor Kinshuk Vaidya who was recently roped in to play Arjun on Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn opened up about resuming shooting after a three-month-long break. The popular show happened to go on floors in Naigaon, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Kinshuk revealed, “First of all, it feels great to be back on the set and shoot for the show, as we had left abruptly due to the lockdown. As the on-going pandemic is still to get a cure, our makers and producers have made sure to look after everyone’s safety. In terms of calling us a week in advance and keeping us in isolation, to constantly having a regime of sanitization processes, everything has been looked after. While in fact the moment we are done shooting a shot, all of us immediately get ourselves sanitized and go and put a mask.”

He went on to add, “At first everyone was worried as to how we would go about this, but then everyone on the set feels so safe and secured that we can shoot without any worries. Would personally like to appreciate the efforts put by everyone for the better of the ones working on the show.”

