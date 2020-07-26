    For Quick Alerts
      Kkusum Fame Rucha Gujarathi And Husband Vishal Jaiswal Have Been Blessed With A Baby Girl

      Rucha Gujarathi, who became a household name after starring in popular TV shows like Kkusum, Bhabhi and Gangaa, was expecting her first child with husband Vishal Jaiswal. The actress’ hubby recently took his social media account to share the happy news that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

      Rucha too confirmed the same to ETimes TV and shared that she delivered her baby on July 14. The couple is over the moon as they welcomed their little bundle of joy. The actress also added that she and the baby are doing fine.

      As soon as the good news went public, fans, friends and colleagues showered them with love, blessings, and wishes online.

      Rucha who has been actively been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram had on July 3rd posted a monochrome picture of herself with baby bump whilst expressed her feelings on motherhood. She wrote, "I know some pple will find being pregnant 🤰 is easy ,but I can’t relate it’s hard, it’s incredible beautiful ,but it also challenges u in ways u never thought possible." (sic). Check out the post below:

      I know some pple will find being pregnant 🤰 is easy ,but I can’t relate it’s hard ,it’s incredible beautiful ,but it also challenges u in ways u never thought possible 🤰🤰#pregnancyhacks#pregnantbelly#pregnancy#preggers#preggolife#preggobelly

      For the unversed, Rucha and Vishal first met each other through a common friend and walked down the aisle on December 12, 2016, in a private ceremony. They then threw a grand wedding reception that was attended by many big names of the TV industry.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 22:46 [IST]
      X