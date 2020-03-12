Kratika Sengar Grooving To Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma & KVB Dancing To Aindrita's Song Are Must Watch

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be a blockbuster film in South. One of the songs from the film, 'Butta Bomma' is most-liked by the viewers and has become the chartbuster song of the year. The song has been used by many people to make TikTok videos. Our television actress Kratika Sengar was also seen grooving to the Telugu song along with another actor Pranil Tailor.

The Kasam actress shared the video and captioned it as, " Hehe... 🙈You @thepranilonly have become my official partner for tik toks....There are more coming soon🙈🙈." Fans are loving the video and are seen asking for more. A few users commented, " Sooo u r getting south indian songs...🙈🙈🙈 u look super beautiful in this dress ... n dance toh ... perfect signature...❤🤘 " butta bomaaa...😘😘," " Very nice🤗🤗," " Wow 😍," and " कातिलाना अदाएँ 💘."

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra was seen dancing to Kannada song. The Naagin 2 actor was recently seen in ZEE5's web series The Casino- My Games. My Rules, which featured Mandana Karimi and Sandalwood actress Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. On her fans demand, Aindrita shared a TikTok video in which she and KVB were seen grooving to the song from her film Junglee.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, " After request from fans for a Kannada tiktok thought why not one from my very own #Junglee brilliantly done by @karanvirbohra 🤣🤣🤣kudos for the effort #showsomelove."

Fans were super happy to watch it and commented, " This is so cute! 😂😍," " 😍❤️," " Isko kannada aata hai🤔," and "👏Wow Karan kannada tittok... Nice Andy."

This is why we say, 'Music knows no language!' Did you like the videos of our TV stars dancing to regional songs? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)

