Kratika Sengar Quits TikTok; Says It's Spreading Communal Hate In The Country

Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki actress, Kratika Sengar is irked as she feels that the Chinese short-form video app, TikTok is spreading communal hate in the country. She has quit TikTok and vowed to never return to the platform. She even urged to ban the app!

The actress shared a note on Instagram, expressing her anger against the enmity being spread on the musical platform. She captioned the note as, "Good bye @tiktok and good bye to all those who are promoting communal violence in my country. Sorry guys no more tiktok videos from my end hence forth. #BanTikTok."

Kratika's note read as, "Sickened to see how @Tiktok is spreading communal hate in our country. I vow to never use this venom spewing platform ever again. Nothing lies abouve my nation and it's interest. Fuck you TikTok."

The celebrities from the TV industry supported her. Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "So agree with you. I deleted the app like 15 days back. After i got to know they are behind this compulsory stay at home 👍👍." Naman Shaw commented, "Tiktok shud be fucking banned ... the app passes all the info from our phones and yes community are using it to promote there beliefs."

Her co-star Ssharad Malhotra said that he is glad that Kratika unplugged from the app! He wrote, "Was never in favour of this worthless & silly app and more so, now especially aftr knwing its point of origin 👊...im so glad @itsmekratika u plugged out and finally people are realising how harmful this has actually turned out to be #goodriddens #staysafe #jaihind 🙏."

While a few fans were disappointed from her exit, many of them supported her. A user wrote, "Go girl we are with u... Evn I have also uninstall this crap tiktok" while another user commented, "Good decision proud of you💓."

(Social media posts are not edited)

