    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Krishna Bharadwaj On Tonsuring For Tenali Rama: ‘I Was Really Scared My Hair Will Never Grow Back’

      By
      |

      Krishna Bharadwaj has become a household name by starring in the lead role on Tenali Rama. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, the actor opened up about his look in the popular sitcom and initial apprehension about his shaving his hair. It must be noted that the 30-year-old has had to shave his head almost every day for the Sab TV show ever since it went on air back in 2017.

      Krishna said, "I was really scared that my hair will not grow back because of excessive shaving. If you shave your head every day, it's an unnatural thing to do to your hair growth. I always had that fear in my mind that I may lose my hair permanently. Whenever I entered my makeup room during the shoots, a barber was always waiting for me. So, this lockdown has somewhat turned out to be a good thing for my hair. Also, I rested well and I had a chance to grow my hair again and thankfully it is coming back as good as it was before."

      Tenali Rama

      He went on to add, "I know when the shoot will resume, I will have to shave it off once again. But no worries, at least now I know that they are intact and will come back when I want. And honestly, from the last 10-15 days, I have started missing going on the sets and facing the camera."

      Krishna also stated that he never opted for the prosthetic bald cap/makeup as it wouldn’t have looked authentic and was unwilling to compromise in any way when it came to his character.

      Tenali Rama

      For the unversed, the actor, over the years, has been a part of many shows such as Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Piya Basanti Re, R K Laxman Ki Duniya, and Sukh By Chance to name a few.

      ALSO READ: TMKOC: Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Shares His Family's First Reaction On Seeing Him On TV

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X