Krishna Bharadwaj On Tonsuring For Tenali Rama: ‘I Was Really Scared My Hair Will Never Grow Back’

Krishna Bharadwaj has become a household name by starring in the lead role on Tenali Rama. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, the actor opened up about his look in the popular sitcom and initial apprehension about his shaving his hair. It must be noted that the 30-year-old has had to shave his head almost every day for the Sab TV show ever since it went on air back in 2017.

Krishna said, "I was really scared that my hair will not grow back because of excessive shaving. If you shave your head every day, it's an unnatural thing to do to your hair growth. I always had that fear in my mind that I may lose my hair permanently. Whenever I entered my makeup room during the shoots, a barber was always waiting for me. So, this lockdown has somewhat turned out to be a good thing for my hair. Also, I rested well and I had a chance to grow my hair again and thankfully it is coming back as good as it was before."

He went on to add, "I know when the shoot will resume, I will have to shave it off once again. But no worries, at least now I know that they are intact and will come back when I want. And honestly, from the last 10-15 days, I have started missing going on the sets and facing the camera."

Krishna also stated that he never opted for the prosthetic bald cap/makeup as it wouldn’t have looked authentic and was unwilling to compromise in any way when it came to his character.

For the unversed, the actor, over the years, has been a part of many shows such as Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Piya Basanti Re, R K Laxman Ki Duniya, and Sukh By Chance to name a few.

