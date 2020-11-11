Krishna Bharadwaj On Tenali Rama Going Off Air: The Role Gave Me Immense Creative Satisfaction

Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama is all set to bid adieu to the viewers on November 13 after a successful run of three years. Krishna Bharadwaj who essays the titular role of Tenali Rama has opened up about his journey on the popular sitcom. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor confessed that he is a tad bit disappointed but at the same time, feels extremely lucky to be a part of a show centred around a male protagonist.

Krishna said, "I am a little disappointed about the show going off-air. Tenali Rama is special, because after portraying the character for three-and-a-half years for 805 episodes, I feel rich materialistically, philosophically and spiritually. I grew as a human being as the character gave me a chance to live all the 'navrasas' of acting, which we learn in acting schools. And now, I feel a void inside me."

He went on to add, "TV is a women-oriented medium. We hardly see shows around male protagonists. So, in that sense, I am really lucky to have got this role of Tenali Rama; it also gave me immense creative satisfaction. The versatility the character offered helped me grow as an artist."

On being quizzed about the reason behind the shows ending, Krishna shared, "The show survived for more than two years despite its low viewership. It had a dedicated audience. But it was an expensive show and had three huge sets, which were difficult to maintain especially after the lockdown. So, I feel it was a wise decision to pull the plug. Post lockdown, everyone has to accept the new changes,” he said

