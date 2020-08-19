Kritika Kamra Is Helping Weavers Of Chanderi In Madhya Pradesh Through Her Social Media Initiative

On National Handloom Day this year, Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame Kritika Kamra took to her social media account to announce a special project she was working on to help the weaver community of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. The actress has been directly buying and sending sarees and fabric to customers via courier. She elaborated about the same in an interview with the Times of India.

The 31-year-old spoke the adverse impact the pandemic has had on the income of these artisans and said, “When the lockdown started I went to Chanderi to do relief work because this place is an hour away from my hometown and it has a special place in my heart since childhood because of the phenomenal fabric that it is. Upon reaching there I realized that helping them one time will not solve any purpose as it has been happening but there they are still living in a state of plight.”

She then went on to reveal, “The love and value of this fabric is instilled in me since childhood because my mother owns sarees which are more than 30 years old and I myself prefer Indian handloom. I thought this is my chance to help these poor weavers through my following.”

Kritika concluded by shedding light on her future plan of action for this noble venture. "I have brought the stock of sarees here and will do shoots with the fabric so that I can start an online campaign. The page I started with initially, mostly has pictures of me wearing the saree, since my main goal was to show people how elegant the fabric looks. Now, I want to involve other people. The idea is to champion the art of Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

