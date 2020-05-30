    For Quick Alerts
      Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi And Bade Achhe Lagte Hain To Air On Sony TV Starting 1st June

      By Lekhaka
      Sony Entertainment Television announces the return of its cult love stories, that set a benchmark in the industry - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 PM, Bade Acche Lagte Hain will air at 10 PM every Mon-Fri starting 1st June.

      Dr. Sonakshi and Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, essayed by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh brought a smile to the audience’s faces and set their hearts racing with their chemistry and romance. Though culturally different, the two came together and redefined the meaning of love.

      On the other hand, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the love story of Priya and Ram, starring the hit and relatable pair of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, not just captured the imagination of the audience, but went ahead and catapulted this mature love story to greater heights! The show celebrates 9 glorious years of Priya and Ram and their beautiful journey of getting married, then getting to know each other and eventually falling madly in love.

      Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television and relive the romance once again starting 1st June, every Mon-Fri from 9:30 - 10:30 pm

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
