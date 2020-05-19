Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actor Ashiesh Roy Admitted To ICU; Seeks Financial Help

Senior actor, Ashiesh Roy, who was seen in popular shows, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein and others, is in a serious condition. Apparently, the 55-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after suffering a paralysis attack. Later, the actor took to Facebook to share the news of his hospitalisation with his fans and even asked for financial assistance from his well-wishers.

The actor wrote on his Facebook page that he is very ill and is admitted to the ICU. In the next post, he asked for financial aid from his friends.

Ashiesh wrote, "Am in the içù...vêřý ill.diàlysìs," and "Need urr diagent moneyfor dialysis." (sic). As soon as he shared the news, his fans and friends from the industry flooded the comments section with messages and wishes. Many of them even wished him a speedy recovery.

Ashiesh's Sasural Simar Ka co-actress, Jyotsna Chandola, and writer-producer Vinta Nanda showed their concern and expressed their desire to help him.

It has to be recalled that Ashiesh suffered a blood clot in his brain and had undergone an operation for the same in 2018. In January 2019, the actor was hospitalised as he suffered from a paralysis attack. During that time as well, his friends and colleagues from the TV industry had helped him.

