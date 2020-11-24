Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actor Ashiesh Roy Passes Away

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashiesh Roy, who had been suffering from kidney ailment during lockdown, passed away at his house. Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA confirmed the same to TOI.

Amit was quoted by TOI as saying, "Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called me to inform about it."

Tina Ghai also confirmed the news and told the leading daily, "We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home."

The security guard of the Pataliputra building in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, where Roy resided said, "Ashiesh saab died at 3.45 am last night. His servant came running down and said he had a couple of big hiccups and collapsed. Unka health problem toh chal hi raha tha but the servant said he was quite okay yesterday. In fact, he was supposed to undergo a dialysis today, too."

According to the leading daily's report, the Sasural Simar Ka actor's sister will be arriving from Kolkata and the funeral might be held late evening.

For the uninitiated, Ashish was admitted to the hospital for dialysis on May 14, 2020 (He was in ICU). The actor had requested for financial help from his friends and fans for his treatment. He was also discharged from hospital as he had no money, and had even said that although he was back home, he was feeling extremely weak and his house help was taking care of him.

Apart from KRPKAB and SSK, Ashiesh had done popular television shows like Movers & Shakers, Yes Boss, Remix, Chaldi Da Naam Gaddi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum to name a few.

