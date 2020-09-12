Kundali Bhagya Actor Sanjay Gagnani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A number of actors from the television industry have tested positive for Coronavirus in the past few months, ever since the shoots for TV shows resumed post lockdown. And now, according to a TOI report, Sanjay Gagnani who plays antagonist, Prithvi on Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanjay confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I have tested positive today and am home quarantined.” He revealed that four days ago, he realised that he was running a fever and decided to be responsible and rest it out at home followed with self-isolation.

Apart from the prescribed medication, the actor is also taking multivitamins and regularly drinking immunity-boosting concoctions. “I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and saltwater gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits,” he added.

For the unversed, Sanjay’s fiancée and actress Poonam Preet is currently in Delhi. However, he has his brother and sister in law around to take care of him.

We wish Sanjay Gagnani a speedy recovery.

