Kuldeep Singh Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss 14, But Rejects The Offer For THIS Reason!

The most-watched television reality show, Bigg Boss - hosted by superstar Salman Khan - has been creating a buzz again these days, especially regarding the Bigg Boss 14 contestants list. Many popular TV actors like Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre, and Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan have been approached by the makers, say reports.

And now, Vighnaharta Ganesh fame Kuldeep Singh confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor went on to reveal his reason for declining the lucrative offer in a recent interview with the Times of India.

Kuldeep said, “I was approached by the casting people of Bigg Boss 14. They wanted me to have onboard but I don't want to do such shows now. I want to explore acting and want to do something iconic as an actor. Doing such a reality TV show, at this juncture may risk my acting career. Also, I don’t want to be presented as a victim in the show. I know the situation created inside the house is very difficult to handle. Moreover, Bigg Boss fans keep bullying you outside if they don’t like. I’m very much a private person. Also, I want to be known as an actor rather than for my personal flaws.”

The actor who recently quit Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh went on to add, “I'm working on myself as of now. I wish to play a protagonist in a fiction show. I would also love to act in a music song. I would love to go for grey roles too where I can impress my audience with my talent.”

