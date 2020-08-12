    For Quick Alerts
      Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Fame Mohit Malik Opens Up About Commencing Shoot For His New Star Plus Show

      Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Mohit Malik is all set to return to the small screen with a brand-new show that’s being produced by Rashmi Sharma. The actor will be seen alongside Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad.

      According to TellyChakkar, the show has been titled 'Lockdown Ki Lovestory’ and in all likelihood, will premiere on August 31. The romantic drama series will also feature Vijay Tyagi, Jayati Bhatia, Deepika Upadhyay, Asutosh Tiwari, Rakesh Kukreti, Kashish Duggal, Ananya Khare and Nazia Hasan in pivotal roles.

      Mohit Malik

      Mohit who recently began shooting for the show post lockdown told SpotBoyE, "I am very happy to resume work again. I am someone who cannot stay away from acting or a shooting set for long. I am somewhat of a workaholic, and my work is what gives me immense happiness. If I am away from work for long, it just doesn't make me feel good at all! Being on set, in character and shooting just takes me to my happy place, and really energizes me so well! My last show had me shoot for it for a good 2 years, and now due to the lockdown, I even got a much deserved 6-month break which I feel was good enough. So, finally going back to work after a long break is a great feeling!"

      The actor also shared his picture from the set and wrote, “Somewhere under the lights, in front of the camera, it feels just right! #LoveForActing #BackToWhereIBelong #NewBeginnings” (sic) Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      Somewhere under the lights, in front of the camera, it feels just right! #LoveForActing #BackToWhereIBelong #NewBeginnings

      A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113) on Aug 7, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 23:50 [IST]
