Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl

Recently, Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh had shared a picture with her hubby Karan Shah and wrote a heartwarming message for their future baby. She had written, "Often I wondered while u were inside of me who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you'll be healthy, happy, honorable, and kindhearted. Can't wait to meet ya 'AI'." The couple are proud parents now! Shikha is blessed with a baby girl, who was born on June 16, 2020.

The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby, 'Al'."

When asked about how she feels as a new mother, Shikha said, "The feeling is yet to sink in. I think the countless sleepless nights that we will face, will make me realise that I am a mom now!"

The actress revealed that she and Karan had been taking all precautions throughout her pregnancy. She also said that both she and baby are fine, and the hospital is taking very good care as they are meticulous and sanitising the area very well.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress further said that she is not planning to exit the show, but will take a few months to resume work.

Shikha said that she can't wait for her pet (Labrador) Goku to meet Alayna.

