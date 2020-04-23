Kumkum Bhagya's Aliya Aka Shikha Singh Is Expecting Her First Child; Shares Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

Shikha Singh Says…

Shikha told the leading daily, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling."

Shikha’s Mother & Sister Were Supposed To Join Them

The actress revealed that her husband, who is technology expert, has brought robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own, while she is cooking for the family and pet. She added that her mother and sister were supposed to going to join them from Haryana, but that won't be possible now due to the lockdown.

Hospital Is Nearby

The Kumkum Bhagya actress further added that they are near to the hospital and doctor's clinic who are giving them online classes on how to take care during pregnancy.

Her Quarantine Period Will Be Extended For Almost A Year

Shikha added that her quarantine period will be extended now for almost a year. She said, "After the baby is born, it will be complete isolation for us, so it will be another few months before I can get back to work. With a baby around, I don't think in these times I will be able to go out at all."

Shikha & Karan Share Pictures

Recently, Shikha shared a couple of pictures and captioned it as, " Boom Boom Ciao 💥." Karan too shared a few pictures and wrote, " Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do 🥴." - (sic)