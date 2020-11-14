Kumkum Bhagya Diwali Spl: Jashn Milan Ka- Surbhi Jyoti To Perform Along With Sriti-Shabir & Others

TV Celebs To Perform

Also, as per Mid-Day report, Surbhi Jyoti, Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Krystle D'Souza and Deepika Singh and Zee TV's popular faces like Karan - Preeta (Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya), Ranbir - Prachi (Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar), Agastya - Chhoti Guddan - (Savi Thakur and Kanika Mann) and Rishabh - Shrishti (Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih) will be performing at the event.

Surbhi Jyoti To Perform

Surbhi Jyoti will be performing in kick-starting the festive celebration with a mesmerising opening act full of diyas and lights at Abhi's house. She will be performing to Ram Leela's Mor Bani Thangat Kare and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's title track. She will also dancing to the song Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

Abhi-Pragya's Reunion

About her performance, Surbhi told the leading daily, "I had a great time doing the opening act for the festivities for Abhi - Pragya's reunion. This time I got an opportunity to do an out-and-out Indian classical performance, hence I was looking forward to it since the time I was offered the act. I am not a trained classical dancer, so I had to learn everything starting with the basics as there are a lot of gestures, movements, and expressions involved in Kathak that I needed to master. I learned the basics of the dance form in a couple of days with the help of our choreographers and then, after a couple of proper rehearsals on the day of Jashn Milan Ka's shoot, the choreography that the act demanded was completed. I have given my best to this performance and I'm excited for my fans to watch it."

Surbhi Talks About Her Performance

Talking about the challenges she faced while shooting, Surbhi further said, "I had to perform in a big diya, that too with two lanterns in my hand and I was so scared that the diya might topple or I might fall down as I had to do a lot of moves during the act. I did have a couple of moments where I thought I would fall, but everything went smoothly in the end. Hats off to Zee TV and Balaji, they've managed to pull off such a show during the pandemic."