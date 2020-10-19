Kumkum Bhagya's Indu Daasi Aka Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away; Sriti & Shabir Are Heartbroken

Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Daasi in Kumkum Bhagya, passed away at the age of 54. As per TOI report, the veteran actress died due to cardiac arrest. Her co-star from the show, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia were heartbroken while sharing the news on Instagram.

Sriti, who plays the role of Pragya in Zee TV's show shared a beautiful picture snapped with Zarina and a video where the late actress can be seen dancing and captioned it with a heartbroken emoji.

Shabir, who plays the role of Abhi in the show, too shared an adorable picture snapped with the actress in which he was seen planting a peck on his co-star Zarina's cheeks and captioned it, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 💔."

Vin Rana and Arjit Taneja shared a picture of the actress with heartbroken emojis. Swati Anand shared a video of the late actress and wrote, "Indu Dadi... yaadain...yaad aati hai..."

Anurag Sharma, who plays the role of Raj Mehra on the show, expressed shock over the veteran actress' demise. He said Zarina was a sweet lady and full of life.

He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it's true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I have seen someone like her, she was a very person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddently this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace."

