Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 5 & Kasautii To Resume Shoot Soon; Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To KZK!

Many of them have been facing financial crunch due to the lockdown. But now since the television industry will soon resume shoot, they can breathe a sigh of relief. According to Pinkvilla report, the cast and crew members of Ekta Kapoor's shows, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 might resume shoot from June 26, 2020.

A source close to the industry was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of its actors and crew."

It has to be recalled that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's TRP increased with Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Rishabh Bajaj's re-entry. However, it is being said that the actor might not return to the show due to the pandemic! The team is apparently trying to convince the actor!

A source revealed to the portal, "It is well known that KSG's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why Bajaj's track was introduced earlier this year. However, KSG won't be returning as Mr Bajaj as of now. He is very much concerned about the ongoing pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. The team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return."

We had recently reported that even Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna is scared of resuming the shoot, because of the current situation. It has to be seen how the makers convince the actors!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!

Also Read: Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers; Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti To Appear!