Kumkum Bhagya: Pooja Banerjee To Play Sriti & Shabir's Daughter Rhea!

Kumkum Bhagya has been hitting the headlines for some time now! As the viewers are aware, Naina Singh, who played the role of Abhi and Pragya's daughter Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, has quit the show. While a few reports suggested that Naina was unhappy with the way her character was shaping up and some of them suggested that she took the decision as she was flooded with offers. The actress revealed that both were the reasons for her exit from the show. Finally, the makers have found the replacement! Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee will be seen replacing Naina.

When asked as to how will she manage two shows, she told TOI, "I was apprehensive initially, but fortunately, the sets of both the shows are located next to each other and I don't have to travel at all. Even my make-up artist and room will continue to be the same. It will be mainly about changing the costumes. So, I don't have to take extra precautions."

While in Kasautii, she is seen playing a mature and young woman, in Kumkum Bhagya, she will be seen playing a 19-year-old. About the same, the actress told the leading daily, "I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabbir (Ahluwalia)'s daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won't be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won't be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform."

When asked if she is sceptical to shoot during the pandemic, she said that it is important to take precautions and also continue working at the same time. The actress also said that she doesn't have any domestic help at home and has also decided to drive herself to the sets. She is maintaining social distancing at home and sanitize on the sets, too.

