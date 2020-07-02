    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Kumkum Bhagya: Reyhna Malhotra Replaces Shikha Singh As Aliya; Calls The Role Powerful & Challenging

      Television shows, which had stopped work due to lockdown, have resumed work after government eased restrictions. While a few actors chose to resume work, a few of them decided to quit the show due to the Coronavirus crisis. We recently reported about Puja Banerjee and Avneet Kaur exiting their shows, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, respectively. As per the latest report, Shikha Singh has also decided to quit Kumkum Bhagya and the makers have replaced the actress with Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna Malhotra.

      Reyhna confirmed the news and told TOI, "I am happy I have bagged the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya. It is a powerful role and challenging. I am glad I am doing it."

      When asked about replacing Shikha's role, the actress said that she doesn't see it that way. She is happy that Shikha has embraced motherhood and feels her little baby girl has blessed both of them, because she got this role.

      When asked if she is happy doing negative role on television, the actress said, "I feel every role has different shades and Aaliya is also very different from Svetlana or any other role that I have played in the past. They may be negative roles but they are different. I started shooting yesterday. In fact, the last three months have been so confusing and I had constant thoughts of my career. I was not able to understand what will be my next role and how will I get something in this situation but I seriously feel that God has blessed me and I am thankful to the production house for choosing me."

      Apparently, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have resumed work and Reyhna will join them soon. The new episodes will be aired from July 13, 2020.

