Kumkum Bhagya's Tripti Shankhdhar Claims Her Father Threatened To Kill Her; Files Complaint

Tripti Shankhdhar, who has been a part of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, shared a few shocking videos on her Instagram accusing her father of torturing her. She also claimed that he threatened to kill her, her mother and brother. In the video, she was seen pleading people to help her and also sought protection from the Bareilly police.

The actress revealed in the video that her father had tried to kill her ones and he even beat her badly. She also revealed that her father sent her to Bombay to become an actress. She said that only one movie is released but now he is torturing everyone and asking her to return the money he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Tripti also claimed that her father also is forcing her to marry a person of his choice and when she refused, he threatened to kill her. She has now left her home with her mother. Apparently, Tripti's father is a real estate businessman.

The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Right now I am at the police station (Thana Baradari, UP) and my father (Ram Ratan Shankar) is also present here. I had filed a police complaint against him and cops have got him here. But I don't want any legal procedure ahead or send him to jail. I just want a settlement as my mother, brother, sister and I don't want to stay with him anymore."

When asked why she has taken such a big step, the actress revealed, "He has always been a violent father and has been torturing us since childhood. Yesterday, he also beat me, my mother, brother and sister too. And it's high time now."

Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress Sangeeta Srivastava Passes Away In Mumbai