Kunal Kamra Heckles Arnab Goswami On A Flight; Video Goes Viral, Netizens Differ In Their Reactions

A video of comedian Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami has gone viral on social media. Kunal met the news anchor on board a flight to Pune, and shot a video in which he can be heard verbally assaulting Goswami, calling him out for his journalism.

Before posting the video, Kunal tweeted, "Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his 'journalism' All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat. The entire flight I'll keep pretending to use the loo just to tell him he's a piece of SHIT F*CK Arnab," (sic).

Sharing the video, he wrote that he did for Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, who committed suicide alleging that he suffered caste based discrimination in the University. Rohith's death sparked protests against caste discrimination in elite universities across the country. Arnab's Newshour Debate on the issue, back in the day, was regarded as callous by some.

Kamra has been banned from flying IndiGo for a period of six months, the airline on which the incident happened. In its statement, IndiGo said that Kamra's conduct on board was unacceptable.

He has been condemned for the verbal assault by some, whereas some others have shown him support.

Anshul Saxena tweeted, "The way Kunal Kamra heckled Arnab Goswami in a flight shows Kamra's frustration. Funny thing is these people call others fascists When someone trolls Ravish Kumar on social media, he projects it as life threat & these people cry "democracy, secularism, journalism" all in danger," (sic).

Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The truth is that it was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine. These are the words he regularly uses to berate his innocent victims, except he does so in a hectoring, bullying manner & at higher volume & pitch than @kunalkamra88 does in this video." (sic).

Nirmala Tai Halwe Wali tweeted, "Both Arnab Goswami and Kunal Kamra showed restraint. Arnab stayed silent and Kunal didn't slap him. Hats off." (sic).