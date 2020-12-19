Kunal Kamra & Rachita Taneja In Trouble! SC Issues Show-Cause Notices, Seeks Reply In 6 Weeks

Comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja have gotten into trouble as Supreme Court on Friday (December 18, 2020) issued show-cause notices to them over their posts on the court and its judges. The apex court asked the duo to file replies within six weeks.

The Supreme Court has asked them to explain why contempt actions should not be taken against them for scandalising the judiciary. However, it said that there is no need for them to appear in person before the court.

Kunal had made tweets attacking the top court for granting bail to TV anchor Arnab Goswami after his arrest in an abetment to suicide case. Eight people, who are mostly lawyers, have filed cases against him.

As per reports, a bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah considered the petitions, which were filed by Abhyuday Mishra, Skand Bajpai, and Srirang Katneshwar..

The bench asked the lawyer not to read the tweets of the comedian in the court, saying that they have already gone through Attorney General Venugopal's letter on the issue.

On the other hand, Rachita had also tweeted on the Supreme Court granting bail to Arnab Goswami. In her illustrations, the top court was mentioned. AG had granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against her after observing that her caricatures amounted to shaking the public confidence in judiciary.

Also Read: Netizens Slam Hindustani Bhau For His Abusive Video; Kubbra Sait & Kunal Kamra Demand Strict Action

Also Read: MTV Nishedh Alone Together: Sania Mirza Smashes Stereotypes About Women