      Kundali Bhagya Actress Anjum Fakih Part Ways With RJ-Actor Kettan Singh

      Anjum Fakih, who is currently seen in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, was dating RJ-Actor Kettan Singh since a year. The actress had also made her relationship with Kettan public, but looks like things didn't work out between them and the couple parted ways.

      As per TOI report, the couple parted ways in March and it is being said that incompatibility is the reason for their separation.

      A source close to the couple told the leading daily, "After dating for about a year, Anjum made her relationship with Kettan public. However, incompatibility led to a lot of issues between them, and she decided to end the relationship. The two haven't spoken since." Anjum and Kettan are yet to comment on the same!

      In January 2020, the Kundali Bhagya actress had said, "Kettan and I welcomed 2020 together and it was fun. Yes, he is more than a friend and I am loving this phase of my life."

      While Anjun said she liked his sense of humour and mature, Kettan had said that the actress is a good-natured girl and he doesn't realise how time flies when he is with her. He also added that they enjoyed being with each other.

      Anjum had told the leading daily, "I like his sense of humour and I am always laughing around him. Also, he is more mature and older than most of the guys I have dated in the past. I have mostly dated guys younger than me. Kettan being older than me is good because he has a better perspective on situations."

