      Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya And Alam Makkar Part Ways?

      Kundali Bhagya actress, Shraddha Arya surprised her fans by introducing her beau Alam Makkar, who is a Jalandhar-based businessman, working in the hospitality sector. The duo had participated in Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The couple got engaged on the reality show. But a month ago, the actress clarified that they aren't engaged and it was part of the performance. She also revealed that they have been dating each other for just eight-nine months and are still in the phase of getting to know each other. The actress further added that she doesn't want to rush into anything. But now, we get to hear that the actress has parted ways with Alam.

      As per Bollywoodlife report, a few months after Nach Baliye concluded, the actress decided to break-up with Alam.

      A source close to the couple revealed to the entertainment portal that they decided to call off their relationship mutually. The source was quoted as saying, "They didn't feel to take the relationship ahead. They just split a month or two ago and everything happened sans drama."

      Shraddha is yet to comment on the same, but Alam clarified that the report of their break-up is just a rumour. He told the portal, "It's just a rumour. Nothing like that has happened."

      It has to be recalled that the reports of their break-up started doing the rounds after the show went off air. It was also said that the couple was faking their relationship for the show. However, a source close to the couple clarified that they weren't faking their love for the show.

      Also Read: Lions Gold Awards 2020 Winners List: Shaheer, Hina, Jennifer, Shraddha, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
      X