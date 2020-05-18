    For Quick Alerts
      Dheeraj Dhoopar On COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Used To Think No Matter What TV Shoots Never Stop'

      Like most of us, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently homebound during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Kundali Bhagya star opened up about the new normal whilst stating that it's surreal for a daily soap actor to sit at home for almost 60 days.

      Dheeraj said, “I was hoping that by May we would be back on the sets but looking at the number of patients rising every day, I don’t think we will start shooting anytime soon. I am dying to get back to work. It feels like a dream that we used to shoot for a TV show. We will complete 60 days at home soon which is huge for a daily soap actor. In the TV industry, we used to think that no matter what happens — flood, earthquake, or any calamity — TV shoots will never stop, that we will always keep shooting. I hope that we get back to work soon.”

      He went on to add, “We could have a unit of 30 members and stay at a location for a month and shoot episodes. It will provide work to everyone including the daily wage earners. Everyone will be safe as no one will go in or out of the sets. But this plan needs a lot of effort and permissions as Everyone is suffering as many projects are stuck or shelved.”

      The actor, in conclusion, had one request to make to the TV producers. He pointed out that the rule of paying actors after 90 days of the daily soap shoot should change and one must be paid monthly under the given circumstances.

      Monday, May 18, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
