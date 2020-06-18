Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Furious As A User Curses Her To 'Die'!

A User Curses Shraddha Arya To 'Die'

A female user sent direct message to Shraddha and said that the actress will never understand the plight of the poor because she is rich. She further hoped that the actress dies and since she is a Muslim, God will accept her prayers! This extremely hurt Shraddha, who shared the snapshot and asked people to stop spreading negativity. She even asked Instagram to suspend such accounts, which bully others and spread negativity.

Shraddha Writes…

Shradha shared the snapshot and captioned it as, "And, when will people like these called out for their bs**t??? Just because they think no one will know, they'd slip in any kind of insensitive stuff to you..(this is just one such message) @instagram should take the profiles of those bullying , wishing ill upon you or sending you negativity for no reason, down immediately."

‘Don't Spread Negativity’

The actress further wrote, "A good way is to ignore.. but what if someone can't? Don't spread Negativity just because you can."

Shraddha Thanks Fans For Their Love

A lot of fans have been supporting her, and the actress thanked them for the same. She wrote, "Ok.. crazy outpour of love by all the fans over one foul message I shared with you all this morning.. Thank you, life is indeed beautiful :) ... and one must find the brighter side and focus on that... overwhelmed reading all your messages since morning... lots of love back at ya! ❤️ #Shukriya."