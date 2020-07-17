Kurta Pajama Song Out: Shehnaaz Looks Stunning In Tony Kakkar's Groovy Song; Steals The Limelight!
The much-awaited music video of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar, dropped today (July 17, 2020). The song 'Kurta Pajama' is produced by Desi Music Factory and sung by Tony Kakkar. Renowned dance choreographer Rahul Shetty, who choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Housefull 4 and DJ Bravo's 'The chamiya song', has directed and choreographed the song 'Kurta Pajama'. It has a catchy beat and we are sure that many would have already heard it on loop! It can be a perfect track on a party playlist!
Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning
Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely stunning as she flaunts her scintillating moves. Shehnaaz's makeover from cute and bubbly to hot and sensual has impressed fans. On the whole, Sana stole the limelight.
Fans’ Comments
The song is already trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!
@MAAKALADLARAHUL: Its outstanding Sana looking damn hawwttttttt n Tony sir superb voice.. #KurtaPajama ❤️ kala kala kala 💃💃
Anupama Singh
"Wowwwww!!!!Get Ready world , Hotness Has Hit the Earth . Can't Get over @ishehnaaz_gill 's Looks & can't stop Grooving on #KurtaPajama . Another Record breaking song on Sana's name. Congratulations @TonyKakkar #ShehnaazGill."
Official Hash & Tanuja
Official Hash: My baby is rocking. This song is just 🔥🔥🤩🤩 Loving the song #KurtaPajama 🔥🤩
Tanuja Sultana: The song is mind blowing..#KurtaPajama.
@Sidnaaz143
"I'm humming the song all the time watching it what about u guys just listen it on loop nd u'll get addicted nd our #ShehnaazGill Moves makes it worth watching right #KurtaPajama."
(Social media posts are not edited)
