Kurta Pajama Song Out: Shehnaaz Looks Stunning In Tony Kakkar's Groovy Song; Steals The Limelight!

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning

Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely stunning as she flaunts her scintillating moves. Shehnaaz's makeover from cute and bubbly to hot and sensual has impressed fans. On the whole, Sana stole the limelight.

Fans’ Comments

The song is already trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

@MAAKALADLARAHUL: Its outstanding Sana looking damn hawwttttttt n Tony sir superb voice.. #KurtaPajama ❤️ kala kala kala 💃💃

Anupama Singh

"Wowwwww!!!!Get Ready world , Hotness Has Hit the Earth . Can't Get over @ishehnaaz_gill 's Looks & can't stop Grooving on #KurtaPajama . Another Record breaking song on Sana's name. Congratulations @TonyKakkar #ShehnaazGill."

Official Hash & Tanuja

Official Hash: My baby is rocking. This song is just 🔥🔥🤩🤩 Loving the song #KurtaPajama 🔥🤩

Tanuja Sultana: The song is mind blowing..#KurtaPajama.

@Sidnaaz143

"I'm humming the song all the time watching it what about u guys just listen it on loop nd u'll get addicted nd our #ShehnaazGill Moves makes it worth watching right #KurtaPajama."