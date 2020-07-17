    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kurta Pajama Song Out: Shehnaaz Looks Stunning In Tony Kakkar's Groovy Song; Steals The Limelight!

      By
      |

      The much-awaited music video of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar, dropped today (July 17, 2020). The song 'Kurta Pajama' is produced by Desi Music Factory and sung by Tony Kakkar. Renowned dance choreographer Rahul Shetty, who choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Housefull 4 and DJ Bravo's 'The chamiya song', has directed and choreographed the song 'Kurta Pajama'. It has a catchy beat and we are sure that many would have already heard it on loop! It can be a perfect track on a party playlist!

      Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning

      Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning

      Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely stunning as she flaunts her scintillating moves. Shehnaaz's makeover from cute and bubbly to hot and sensual has impressed fans. On the whole, Sana stole the limelight.

      Fans’ Comments

      Fans’ Comments

      The song is already trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

      @MAAKALADLARAHUL: Its outstanding Sana looking damn hawwttttttt n Tony sir superb voice.. #KurtaPajama ❤️ kala kala kala 💃💃

      Anupama Singh

      Anupama Singh

      "Wowwwww!!!!Get Ready world , Hotness Has Hit the Earth . Can't Get over @ishehnaaz_gill 's Looks & can't stop Grooving on #KurtaPajama . Another Record breaking song on Sana's name. Congratulations @TonyKakkar #ShehnaazGill."

      Official Hash & Tanuja

      Official Hash & Tanuja

      Official Hash: My baby is rocking. This song is just 🔥🔥🤩🤩 Loving the song #KurtaPajama 🔥🤩

      Tanuja Sultana: The song is mind blowing..#KurtaPajama.

      @Sidnaaz143

      @Sidnaaz143

      "I'm humming the song all the time watching it what about u guys just listen it on loop nd u'll get addicted nd our #ShehnaazGill Moves makes it worth watching right #KurtaPajama."

      Click Here To Watch The Song

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill And Tony Kakkar's Kurta Pajama First Look Poster Revealed; Fans Super Excited!

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Reacts To SidNaaz Trends; Here's What He Said On 3-Film Deal With Dharma Productions

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X