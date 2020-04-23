Kushal Punjabi's Birth Anniversary: Chetan Hansraj & Apurva Agnihotri Remember The Late Actor

Apurva Shares Heartfelt Note For Kushal

Sharing a picture snapped with Kushal, Apurva wrote, "I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn't the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it'll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." (sic)

TV Celebrities’ Comments

Nisha Rawal commented on Apurva's post, "Memories of the ones we have lost 🙏🏻 Happy Birthday dear Kushal! Lots of love while Ashita Dhawan wrote, "Biigggg hugggg." (sic)

Kushal Would Have Had FaceTime Or Zoom Party!

Chetan Hansraj told TOI that if Kushal was there, they would have done FaceTime or a video-conference party/zoom party without fail, as the actor loved social gatherings and parties.

Chetan Says…

Chetan told the leading daily, "The initial two months were very rough, especially for me because he was a very good friend of mine and like a bother. However, slowly and gradually, I am getting around it. Obviously, I remember him. It feels damn odd (pauses) especially today on his birthday to not have him around. Wherever he is, all our wishes and blessings to him."