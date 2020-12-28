Kushal Tandon Bumps Into Newly-Wed Gauahar Khan; Calls It 'Ek Haseen Iteefakh'

Recently, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar. It was a grand wedding, which was followed by two lavish receptions. Post wedding, the actress had to head to Lucknow for a shoot. Zaid came to see off Gauahar at the airport. The actress met her friend Kushal Tandon on the flight. Kushal shared the experience of bumping into Gauahar all of sudden on his Instagram stories.

Sharing a video, he said, "Ok guys what are the chances? I am travelling to destination and met my sweet old friend who just got married and is sitting next to me. By chance we met and I am not stalking her. She is looking so pretty." Gauahar indeed looked pretty in an embroidered peach salwar kameez.

He further added, "I am going to my home town and she is going to her shoot. I'm so happy for her, she is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad aapko mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi. So happy for you. Shaadi Mubarak Gauahar Khan. Hai kismat."

Kushal captioned the videos as, "Ek Haseen Iteefakh..../unreal😄🙃" and "@Gauaharkhan Shadi Mubarak ❤️."

For the uninitiated, Kushal and Gauahar had participated in Bigg Boss. The duo was dating for some time. They had even worked together in a music video 'Zaroori Tha'. However, the duo parted ways and moved on in their lives.

Meanwhile, the first reception was held at ITC Maratha and the second wedding was apparently held on December 26. At the reception, Gauahar looked beautiful in a cream-coloured attire, while Zaid looked dapper in a blue suit. About the same, Zaid's father Ismail was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The second reception will have a lot of Zaid's friends; we could not invite too many people for today's celebration owing to the lockdown rule."

Watch Gauahar-Zaid's second reception video here

Also Read: Ismail Darbar Reveals Emotional Moments During Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding

Also Read: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Look Breathtaking At Their Wedding Reception, First Pics From The Ceremony Are Out!