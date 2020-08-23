Kushal Tandon Develops COVID-19 Symptoms While Shooting For A Web Show, Gets Tested!

Many actors from the television industry have resumed shooting post lockdown with safety measures and special guidelines in place. In the same vein, Kushal Tandon had started shooting for a web series on Saturday at Film City in Mumbai. However, he soon ended up developing COVID-19 like symptoms including body ache and sore throat on Sunday morning.

Kushal told Times of India, "I was really excited about the first day of the shoot as I was facing the camera after a long time. The shooting experience was really weird as I couldn't recognize my own team members as they were all covered from top to bottom wearing masks, shields and PPE kits. It was funny that I didn't know whee my director was."

He went on to add, "Today I am not feeling well and my production team has got a COVID test done for me and I have not gone for the shoot. The results are expected soon. Let me tell you the whole process of this test was really painful as they had put something in my nostrils and throat. If the test is positive, everything will change, else I will be back on the shoot tomorrow."

On being quizzed about his state of mind and future plan of action, the actor said, "Ab kya kar sakte hai. Subah symptoms lage, dopahar ko test karwaya, now I am waiting for the results. Off course my anxiety levels are slightly high. I have told my family too. I am at home with my Ganpati Bappa though I haven't called anybody home. He is there with me at my home for one and a half days just like every year. I don't do visarjan as I get Him from a park and then keep Bappa back there only."

