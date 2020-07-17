Kushal Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: It’s Very Sad & Disheartening; There's A Void

Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has affected his friends, including Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon, who had also lost another close friend Kushal Punjabi to suicide, last year (December 29, 2019). When HT asked him as to how he is dealing with the loss, the actor said that he is getting out of Sushant's news.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am just getting out of Sushant's news. It's very sad and disheartening, there is a void in your gut. I don't know what was going in his mind, may he rest in peace. You just don't know what's going on in a person's mind. I want to tell people that there's nothing more than your life. You free yourself from pain but you are giving pain to people who are left behind."

Post Sushant's death, insider-outsider debate has been one of the most talked about topics on social media. When asked if he ever felt that it was tough for him as an outsider in the television industry, he said that he hasn't faced an issue for being an outsider.

Kushal said, "I won Mr India in 2005 and then I was modelling for 3-4 years. I went to New York for an acting course and when I came back, I got my first show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and since then, things just happened. I did reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor and everything else is in front of you. I haven't faced an issue for being an outsider. I am doing Bebaakee right now for Ekta Kapoor and got the film Unlock as well. I don't do too much work and am comfortable in my space. I try to take less but nice work."

When asked as to how lockdown has been treating him, he said that it hasn't affected him as he doesn't go out much. Also, he doesn't party. The actor, who was seen in ZEE5's Unlock alongside Hina Khan, said that only thing that was different for him during this situation was that he couldn't go out at all and meet his people. But he added that as soon as flights started, he flew to his hometown Lucknow to be with his family.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund In Memory Of Manav Aka Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read: Anil Deshmukh On Sushant's Death Case: Don't Think CBI Probe Is Required, We Don't See Any Foul Play