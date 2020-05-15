Kushal Tandon Reveals He Was Offered Beyhadh 2 But Rejected It For THIS Reason!

The stupendous success of Sony TV’S Beyhadh confirmed a second season for the show. Fans fell in love with Jennifer Winget’s never-seen-before avatar in a negative role and Kushal Tandon who played her husband Arjun.

But when the Beyhadh 2 went on floors, viewers were disappointed with the fact that Kushal wasn’t returning to the series. And now, in an interview with TOI, the actor stated that he was offered the show but decided not to do it for a reason and whilst adding that he hasn’t seen the new season yet.

Kushal revealed, “I haven’t seen it, though I was offered the second season too. I didn’t take up the project as the concept didn’t kick me as much as the first season did and I was also busy doing other projects at that time. But I would get my fans’ messages on how they were missing me. But the first season of Beyhadh is airing in Spain and America.”

For the uninitiated, Beyhadh 2 was recently pulled down by the channel abruptly due to the lockdown with no logical ending. Apparently, the decision of ending the show was taken as the producers were suffering losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show starred Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles and had premiered last year in December.

Speaking of its abrupt end, show star Jennifer had said, "Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But, I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome."

