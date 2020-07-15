KZK 2: Erica Fernandes & Pooja Test COVID-19 Negative; 4 People Working At The Studio Test Positive

Pooja Banerjee Tests COVID-19 Negative

Pooja's PR team informed SpotboyE, "Pooja Banerjee's test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed." The actress also took to social media to reveal the same to her fans. She wrote, "I truly appreciate everyone's concern towards our team's welfare. For all my well wishers, My covid-19 test is negative."

Erica Fernandes Slams False Reports

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Erica tested positive for COVID-19. But the actress took to social media and slammed the false reports. She wrote, "It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have yet not received my results.My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it. MUCH LOVE. STAY POSITIVE, STAY SAFE."

Erica Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Finally, the COVID-19 result of Erica is also out and it is negative. The actress took to social media to inform the fans about the same. She wrote, "Just received my results And the reports are negative. Thankyou guys for your prays and concern."

The Actress Will Be Home Quarantined

The actress also told Pinkvilla that she will be home quarantined for sometime. She told the portal, "I'll be home quarantined for some time until I do another test in 7-10 days to be sure. Because at this point it was too early to test," she told us. Well, we wish her the best of health."

4 People Working At Studio Test Positive

Apparently, Kasautii is being shot at Killick Nixon Studios in Mumbai. As per Pinkvilla report, although many reports were out yesterday and everyone tested negative, in an an unfortunate turn, the two watchmen of the studio along with the office admin and a spot boy have tested positive, revealed BN Tiwari, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President.