      KZK 2: Erica Fernandes Shoots From Home After Parth Samthaan & 4 Others Tested COVID-19 Positive

      After Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19, the shooting of a few Balaji Telefilm's shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 came to a halt as per the government's guidelines. While the actors of Kasautii tested negative for the virus, four people at the studio tested positive. Although Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in the show, tested negative, she decided to shoot from home. Apart from Erica, Aamna Sharif (Komolika), whose staff tested positive, has also opted to work from home.

      Why Erica Fernandes Decided To Shoot From Home?

      Erica told Mumbai Mirror as to why she decided to shoot from home. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I tested negative, but the testing was done at an early stage. So, I wanted to wait for a few more days, get another test done after 10 days, and then get back to the set. But since we were already on air, we had to continue work and this is the best way forward."

      Working From Home Is Not An Easy Task

      The actress said that working from home is not an easy task, as one has to do multitasking - will have to be own director, cameraman, hairstylist, makeup person, spot boy and more! However, Erica is experienced in this, as many might know that she has her own channel and does everything on her own.

      Kasautii actress added, "But I have an online channel for which I used to do everything on my own and that experience is coming in handy since it taught me intricacies of handling a camera, fixing the lights, monitoring the sound and getting dressed up on my own."

      Erica’s Only Challenge!

      But she says that her only challenge has been not having her co-star in front and having to imagine how the other person will react. Erica added that they are now shooting over video calls, which shows that they are evolving.

      Actress Is All Praise For Ekta

      Erica further said that it wouldn't have been hard to replace her, but they are cooperating and trying to find ways to make things work. She added that both the channel and Ekta have so much at stake and are still being so considerate, so she has been trying to give her best.

      Erica Confirms Parth Is Recuperating Well

      When asked as to how long she sees this continuing and she admitted that she's not sure. The actress also added that they are checking on Parth constantly. Erica also confirmed that Parth has got tested again recently and this time he was negative and added that he is recuperating well.

