Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein Enter Top 5

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.2 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have retained their third and second spots with 2.8 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein

New show Imlie, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein have entered the top 5 slots. The shows have managed to grab the fourth and fifth places with 2.2 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12

The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.1 and 1.5 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.5 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed TRP ratings 1.7, 1.8 and 1.5 respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.3, 1.7 and 1.4 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows, India's Best Dancer, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.9, 1.6 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Zee TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.