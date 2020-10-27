Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart; KBC 12 & Bigg Boss 14 Struggle To Reach Top 5 Slots
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 41 (October 10-October 16, 2020) are out. While Anupamaa has beaten Kundali Bhagya to be at the first spot, India's Best Dancer has been replaced by Choti Sarrdaarni on the TRP Chart. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and Bigg Boss 14 are still struggling to reach the top 5 slots. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have managed to retain their top two slots. Check out the top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa
Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa aired on Star Plus, has managed to beat Kundali Bhagya to be at the first place. The show has managed to garner 3.2 TRP ratings. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.3 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Choti Sarrdaarni & TMKOC
Choti Sarrdaarni is back at the fourth spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.1 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12
The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.1 and 1.7 ratings respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.4 ratings.
Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows
Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.8, 1.9 and 1.2 TRP ratings respectively.
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Barrister Babu have managed to get 1.6 and 2.0 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Best Dancer and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.6, 2.1 and 0.4 ratings respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
