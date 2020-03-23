    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Barrister Babu Enters The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Remains Unfazed

      By
      |

      Latest TRP/BARC ratings for the Week 10 (March 7 - March 13, 2020) are out. The top five spots remain unfazed, Barrister Babu has entered the chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed drops while The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 4 have witnessed improvements in their ratings.

      There are no changes among the channels - SAB TV, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top three spots.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained unfazed at the first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.8 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India's Best Dancer

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and India's Best Dancer have managed to occupy the second and the fourth places with 3.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the fifth spot while The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the seventh place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the eighth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.2 TRP ratings.

      Naagin 4 & Barrister Babu

      Colors shows Naagin 4 has jumped to the ninth spot while Barrister Babu is at the tenth place. The shows have fetched 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.7, 1.0, 2.1, 0.4, 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

      Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

      - Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.1, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings.

      - Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. SAB TV-201

      2. Star Plus-167

      3. Colors TV-165

      4. Sony TV-145

      5. Zee TV-134

      6. Star Bharat-76

      7. &TV-47

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

      3. Kumkum Bhagya

      4. India's Best Dancer

      5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      6. The Kapil Sharma Show

      7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      8. Choti Sarrdaarni

      9. Naagin 4

      10. Barrister Babu

