Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Drops To 5th Spot; Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Replaces Indian Idol

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 3.3 ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Bigg Boss 13

Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the second spot with 3.0 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the fifth place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.4 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.3 ratings.

Naagin 4 & Shakti

While Naagin 4 has witnessed a drop (at the third place), Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has re-entered the chart (at the eighth place). The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the fourth place while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its seventh spot. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & The Kapil Sharma Show

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the ninth spot with ratings followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the 10th place with 2.4 and 2.6 TRP ratings.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.4, 2.3, 1.1, 0.8, 1.8, 1.8 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and Indian Idol 11 have fetched 0.5 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.