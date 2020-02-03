    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Drops To 5th Spot; Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Replaces Indian Idol

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 3 (January 18-January 24, 2020) are out. Kundali Bhagya has retained its top one spot while Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 4 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops in its ratings. Indian Idol 11 has been replaced by Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

      Colors TV, Star Plus and SAB TV have retained its top three spots. Zee TV and Sony TV have swapped their places. They have occupied the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 3.3 ratings, respectively.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Bigg Boss 13

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Bigg Boss 13

      Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the second spot with 3.0 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the fifth place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.4 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.3 ratings.

      Naagin 4 & Shakti

      Naagin 4 & Shakti

      While Naagin 4 has witnessed a drop (at the third place), Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has re-entered the chart (at the eighth place). The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the fourth place while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its seventh spot. The shows have managed to get 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the ninth spot with ratings followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the 10th place with 2.4 and 2.6 TRP ratings.

      Star Plus' Popular Shows' Ratings

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.4, 2.3, 1.1, 0.8, 1.8, 1.8 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV & Colors' Popular Shows' Ratings

      Sony TV & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and Indian Idol 11 have fetched 0.5 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Colors TV-202

      2. Star Plus-168

      3. Sab TV-162,

      4. Zee TV-135

      5. Sony TV-132

      6. Star Bharat-73

      7. &TV-44

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Choti Sarrdaarni

      3. Naagin 4

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Bigg Boss 13

      6. Kumkum Bhagya

      7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

      9. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      10. The Kapil Sharma Show

