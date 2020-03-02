Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale TOPS The Chart; Shakti Replaces The Kapil Sharma Show

    For Quick Alerts
      The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 7 (February 15- February 21, 2020) are out! Bigg Boss 13 finale has topped the TRP chart and Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Indian Idol 11 have witnessed jumps, while Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show at the 10th place.

      Among channels, Colors TV has retained its top spot. SAB TV has replaced Star plus at the second spot. Zee TV has jumped to the fourth spot while Sony TV has dropped to the fifth place.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      Bigg Boss 13 grand finale has topped the TRP chart and Naagin 4 has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows garnered 4.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a major jump. The show has occupied the fourth place with 2.7 TRP ratings. Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth place and has managed to grab 2.6 ratings.

      Indian Idol 11 & Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

      While Indian Idol 11 has managed to occupy the seventh spot, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has grabbed the tenth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.7 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.8, 1.4, 1.9, 0.4, 1.8 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 0.9 and 1.5 ratings, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 2.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Colors TV

      2. SAB TV

      3. Star Plus

      4. Zee TV

      5. Sony TV

      6. Star Bharat

      7. &TV

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Kundali Bhagya

      3. Kumkum Bhagya

      4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      5. Naagin 4

      6. Choti Sarrdaarni

      7. Indian Idol 11

      8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

