Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale TOPS The Chart; Shakti Replaces The Kapil Sharma Show

Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale has topped the TRP chart and Naagin 4 has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows garnered 4.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sarrdaarni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a major jump. The show has occupied the fourth place with 2.7 TRP ratings. Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth place and has managed to grab 2.6 ratings.

Indian Idol 11 & Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

While Indian Idol 11 has managed to occupy the seventh spot, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has grabbed the tenth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.7 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.8, 1.4, 1.9, 0.4, 1.8 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 0.9 and 1.5 ratings, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 2.3 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.