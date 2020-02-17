Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses A Jump; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Returns To The Chart
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 5 (February 1- February 7, 2020) are out! While Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 have remained stable at the top two places, Bigg Boss 13 has climbed several positions on the TRP chart. Choti Sarrdaarni and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped several positions on the chart, Kumkum Bhagya, Indian Idol 11 and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii have witnessed jumps.
Among channels, Colors TV, Star Plus and SAB TV have managed to retain their top three spots.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third place with 3.0 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place with 3.3 ratings.
Naagin 4 & Choti Sarrdaarni
While Naagin 4 has retained its second spot, Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have fetched 3.1 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 13 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to jump to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has managed to occupy the fourth spot. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.4 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.0 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Indian Idol 11
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the seventh place followed by Indian Idol 11 at the eighth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.5 ratings.
Shakti & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has managed to occupy the ninth place followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka at the 10th place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.3 ratings.
Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.5, 2.2, 1.1, 0.5, 1.8, 1.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
While Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to get 0.5 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Colors TV-195
2. Star Plus-168
3. SAB TV-164
4. Sony TV-130
5. Zee TV-127
6. Star Bharat-70
7. &TV-47
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Naagin 4
3. Kumkum Bhagya
4. Bigg Boss 13
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
6. Choti Sarrdaarni
7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
8. Indian Idol 11
9. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii
10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
