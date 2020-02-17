Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses A Jump; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Returns To The Chart

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third place with 3.0 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place with 3.3 ratings.

Naagin 4 & Choti Sarrdaarni

While Naagin 4 has retained its second spot, Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have fetched 3.1 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 13 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to jump to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has managed to occupy the fourth spot. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.4 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.0 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Indian Idol 11

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the seventh place followed by Indian Idol 11 at the eighth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.5 ratings.

Shakti & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has managed to occupy the ninth place followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka at the 10th place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.3 ratings.

Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.5, 2.2, 1.1, 0.5, 1.8, 1.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

While Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to get 0.5 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.