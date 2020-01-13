Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Retains Top Spot; Star Screen Awards At Second Spot

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the seventh spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained strong at the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Screen Awards & Bigg Boss 13

Star Screen Awards 2020 has managed to occupy the second spot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 is at the eighth place. The weekday episodes have managed to garner 2.1 TRP ratings while the weekend episodes fetched 3.2 ratings.

Naagin 4 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Colors TV's Naagin 4 has dropped down to the third place, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed major drop (at the 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 3.0 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the fourth spot followed by Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth spot. Both shows have managed to garner 2.7 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the sixth spot, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.9, 1.2, 0.9, 1.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV & Colors TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.9, 2.1 and 0.9 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and Indian Idol 11 have managed to garner 0.5 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.