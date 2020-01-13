Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Retains Top Spot; Star Screen Awards At Second Spot
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 53 (December 28, 2019-January 3, 2020) are out. Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. Star Screen Awards 2020 has managed to occupy the second spot, while Naagin 4 has dropped down on the TRP chart.
Among channels, Colors TV, Star Plus and SAB TV have retained the top three spots. While Zee TV has jumped to the fourth spot, Sony TV has dropped to the fifth spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the seventh spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained strong at the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Screen Awards & Bigg Boss 13
Star Screen Awards 2020 has managed to occupy the second spot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 is at the eighth place. The weekday episodes have managed to garner 2.1 TRP ratings while the weekend episodes fetched 3.2 ratings.
Naagin 4 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Colors TV's Naagin 4 has dropped down to the third place, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed major drop (at the 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 3.0 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni
Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the fourth spot followed by Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth spot. Both shows have managed to garner 2.7 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the sixth spot, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.9, 1.2, 0.9, 1.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Sony TV & Colors TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings
Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.9, 2.1 and 0.9 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and Indian Idol 11 have managed to garner 0.5 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Colors TV-189
2. Star Plus-181
3. SAB TV-177
4. Zee TV-147
5. Sony TV-141
6. Star Bharat-72
7. &TV-49
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Star Screen Awards
3. Naagin 4
4. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
5. Choti Sarrdaarni
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
7. Kumkum Bhagya
8. Bigg Boss 13
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Also Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains First Place; Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4 Witness Jump