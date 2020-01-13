    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Retains Top Spot; Star Screen Awards At Second Spot

      By
      |

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 53 (December 28, 2019-January 3, 2020) are out. Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. Star Screen Awards 2020 has managed to occupy the second spot, while Naagin 4 has dropped down on the TRP chart.

      Among channels, Colors TV, Star Plus and SAB TV have retained the top three spots. While Zee TV has jumped to the fourth spot, Sony TV has dropped to the fifth spot.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the seventh spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained strong at the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Screen Awards & Bigg Boss 13

      Star Screen Awards & Bigg Boss 13

      Star Screen Awards 2020 has managed to occupy the second spot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 is at the eighth place. The weekday episodes have managed to garner 2.1 TRP ratings while the weekend episodes fetched 3.2 ratings.

      Naagin 4 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Naagin 4 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Colors TV's Naagin 4 has dropped down to the third place, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed major drop (at the 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 3.0 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the fourth spot followed by Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth spot. Both shows have managed to garner 2.7 ratings.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

      While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the sixth spot, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.9, 1.2, 0.9, 1.7 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV & Colors TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Sony TV & Colors TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.9, 2.1 and 0.9 ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 and Indian Idol 11 have managed to garner 0.5 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Colors TV-189

      2. Star Plus-181

      3. SAB TV-177

      4. Zee TV-147

      5. Sony TV-141

      6. Star Bharat-72

      7. &TV-49

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Star Screen Awards

      3. Naagin 4

      4. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      5. Choti Sarrdaarni

      6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      7. Kumkum Bhagya

      8. Bigg Boss 13

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 19:08 [IST]
