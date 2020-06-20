Latest TRP Ratings: Dangal TV And Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Witness Drops!

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 23 (June 6-June 12, 2020) are here. There are no major changes except shuffling among the shows. While Shri Krishna has retained the top spot, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev has witnessed a drop. Among channel, Star Plus and SAB TV have retained their top two spots, while Dangal TV has witnessed a major drop. Also, Big Magic has been replaced by Zee TV! Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels.

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      Doordarshan's popular mythological show, Shri Krishna and Star Plus' Mahabharat remain strong at their top two spots. The shows have managed to grab 4.3 and 3.4 points, respectively.

      Ramayan & Baba Aiso Var Dhundo

      Ramayan & Baba Aiso Var Dhundo

      Star Plus' Ramayan and Dangal TV's show, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo have witnessed jumps. While Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia's show has grabbed third place with 2.3 ratings, Vikrant Massey and Juhi's show is at the fourth place with 1.8 points.

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

      Star Plus' show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev that stars Mohit Raina, Sonarika Bhadoria and Mouni Roy in the lead role has dropped to the fifth place. The show has managed to get 1.7 points.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      While the top five spots are occupied by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Dangal TV, the sixth to tenth spots are occupied by Sony TV, DD National, Sony Pal, &TV and Zee TV.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 19:24 [IST]
