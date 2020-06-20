Latest TRP Ratings: Dangal TV And Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Witness Drops!

Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

Doordarshan's popular mythological show, Shri Krishna and Star Plus' Mahabharat remain strong at their top two spots. The shows have managed to grab 4.3 and 3.4 points, respectively.

Ramayan & Baba Aiso Var Dhundo

Star Plus' Ramayan and Dangal TV's show, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo have witnessed jumps. While Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia's show has grabbed third place with 2.3 ratings, Vikrant Massey and Juhi's show is at the fourth place with 1.8 points.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Star Plus' show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev that stars Mohit Raina, Sonarika Bhadoria and Mouni Roy in the lead role has dropped to the fifth place. The show has managed to get 1.7 points.

Top 10 Channels

While the top five spots are occupied by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Dangal TV, the sixth to tenth spots are occupied by Sony TV, DD National, Sony Pal, &TV and Zee TV.